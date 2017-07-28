go

£1.5million traffic scheme approved for Newbury

Overhaul of Sainsbury's roundabout will be "another strong link in the A339 chain", says councillor

Chris Ord

A £1.5million overhaul of the Sainsbury’s roundabout in Newbury has been approved by West Berkshire councillors.

The scheme aims to improve traffic flow along the A339 by reducing congestion on the busy junction between the A339, Bear Lane, Kings Road and Mill Lane.

Speaking about the plans at a meeting of the council’s executive committee last night, member for highways, Jeanette Clifford, said: “When it’s delivered, it will be another strong link in the A339 chain, and another way to keep traffic moving in Newbury and West Berkshire.”

The scheme means A339 southbound traffic will no longer be able to turn right on the roundabout into Bear Lane, which will become one-way between the A339 and Wharf Road.

While a new signal controlled junction will be created from the A339 into Cheap Street to allow traffic travelling from the north and east to access the town centre.

Initially the plans would have also seen parking removed from Cheap Street south to accommodate the extra traffic from the new junction, however, following a public consultation,  on-street parking will be retained and Cheap Street south will become one-way (northbound) with the Cheap Street/Market Street junction controlled by traffic lights.

A new pedestrian crossing will be installed along with the new traffic signals, while the existing pedestrian crossings on Cheap Street (north) and Market Street will be removed.

Fears have been raised that the new A339 junction will cause congestion further south at the Burger King roundabout as northbound traffic is forced to wait to allow cars turning right onto Cheap Street.

However council highways officers have said the timing of the traffic signals at the new junction will be linked to those at the Burger King roundabout in an effort to prevent the build-up of long northbound queues.

  • NewburyLad

    28/07/2017 - 12:12

    Bloody hell, more road works. We have had about a month of no major road works so it looks like the council decided it was time to introduce more delays and congestion to Newbury's traffic. I am sick to the back teeth of road works leading to traffic delays in Newbury and it's been going on ever since we were told the building of the bypass would relieve Newbury of congestion.

£1.5million traffic scheme approved for Newbury
£1.5million traffic scheme approved for Newbury

Overhaul of Sainsbury's roundabout will be "another strong link in the A339 chain", says councillor

1comment

 
