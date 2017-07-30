Could you fuss over Zoe and Pip?

A MUM and son duo are looking for a new family home to call their own.

Six-year-old Jack Russell terrier cross Zoe is looking for a loving home with her son Pip.

Rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Newbury, Nicki Barrow, said: “Pip follows his mum Zoe everywhere and looks to her for encouragement when he is experiencing new things.

“Pip loves being out and about exploring hedges, whereas Zoe’s passion is playing and she’ll happily play fetch for hours if you want to.”

They are an affectionate pair and love meeting and greeting new friends on walks and like nothing more than being fussed over.

Miss Barrow added: “This adorable pair would like new adopters who are around for the majority of the day initially, with time left built up slowly.

“Pip and Zoe can live with children aged eight years and over.”

If you are interested in offering this dynamic duo a home, please contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk