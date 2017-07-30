What's On (Sunday)

(until 30 July) Boxford Masques present Outdoor Theatre Event “ All at Sea !” at Welford Park www.boxford masques.org.uk For performance times and ticket information visit www.watermill.org.uk



Dubai International Arabian Races Newbury Racecourse First race 2pm 01635 40015

Newbury Artisan Market 10am-4pm Newbury Town Centre

Hungerford French Market 9.00am-5.30pm Hungerford High Street