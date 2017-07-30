go

July 30 2017

(until 30 July) Boxford Masques present Outdoor Theatre Event “ All at Sea !” at Welford Park www.boxford masques.org.uk  For performance times and ticket information visit www.watermill.org.uk
 
Dubai International Arabian Races Newbury Racecourse  First race 2pm 01635 40015

Newbury Artisan Market 10am-4pm Newbury Town Centre
Hungerford French Market 9.00am-5.30pm Hungerford High Street

Highclere man reunited with abandoned baby he found in a holly bush 50 years ago

Man beaten to the ground and kicked in the head outside East Ilsley pub

Long-serving Newbury headteacher will leave a lasting legacy

Drink-driver caught twice...in one month

Malt Shovel to be converted to flats
Claim that pub is 'no longer viable' is disputed by villagers

 
Could you fuss over Zoe and Pip?
A mum and son duo are looking for a new family home

 
What's On (Sunday)

 
10 years on: How heavy rain left West Berks in floods of tears

 
Residents describe "Niagara Falls" of filth after burst sewer floods village

 

