What's on today (Saturday)

Here's a list of events and activities to keep you occupied in and around West Berkshire today (Saturday):

(until 30 July) Boxford Masques present Outdoor Theatre Event “ All at Sea !” at Welford Park www.boxfordmasques.org.uk

For performance times and ticket information visit www.watermill.org.uk

Newbury Youth Theatre presents The Glorious Invention of Emmanuel Stork. 7pm Corn Exchange, Newbury Box Office 0845 5218218

Newbury District Ornithological Club visit to Speen Moors to record the changing birdlife throughout the seasons. A level easy walk for all abilities. Meet in Northcroft Leisure Centre carpark at 8.30am. All welcome but please ring 01488 682301 in advance.

Crafternoon Tea workshop with Helen Mortimer 2pm-4.30pm New Greenham Arts. Book via Corn Exchange Box office 0845 5218218

Jumble Sale 1-4pm at St Denys Church, Stanford Dingley, RG7 6LS. Charity Sale for the Church Building a thousand years in Stanford Dingley. Tea and Homemade Cakes, Tombola, Hundreds of wonderful Jumble.

Coffee morning in aid of Save the Children and Water Aid at Town Hall, Newbury from 10 till 12. Pop in for cuppa and yummy homemade cake and raffle.

Family Fun Day at The Mill, Bradley Moore Square, Thatcham RG18 4QH to raise money for the Rosemary Trust Cancer unit, Newbury, from 12 pm, fun and games for everyone, for more details ring Maggie on 01635 861000