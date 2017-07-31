go

30-year-old Newbury man died from heroin overdose, inquest hears

Toxicology tests showed 'very high' level of chemicals related to heroin use

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

Former government watchdog CEO took own life ahead of fraud trial

A NEWBURY man was found dead at his home after taking a fatal heroin overdose in February.

An inquest heard that Christopher Alan Hensley had a “very high” level of the class A drug in his system.

His body was discovered on the floor of his London Road flat by his mother’s partner on the morning of Friday, February 24.

The family of the 30-year-old told the inquest at Reading Town Hall on Friday, July 7, how they believed he had stopped using hard drugs following a previous overdose in 2016.

The inquest heard how he had told doctors last year that the incident had been a “one-off” after he had been given the drugs by a friend and admitted he was “stupid to take it”.

Paramedics were also called on the morning of his death, but found no signs of life.

A report from the South Central Ambulance Service, read out at the inquest, said the ambulance crew had noted evidence of potential drug use in the flat, while analysis of Mr Hensley’s phone revealed messages indicating he had recently bought drugs.

A toxicology report confirmed the presence of chemicals in the blood linked to heroin use, which led doctors to conclude: “We can say for certain he had taken heroin.”

Following the post mortem examination, pathologist Dr Suk Ghataura said the level of heroin metabolites found in Mr Hensley’s system was “very high – well within the range seen in fatalities, even in some people who have a very high tolerance”.

After considering all the evidence presented, assistant coroner for Berkshire Emma Jones concluded that the cause of death was drug-related.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Highclere man reunited with abandoned baby he found in a holly bush 50 years ago

Highclere man reunited with abandoned baby he found in a holly bush 50 years ago

Man beaten to the ground and kicked in the head outside East Ilsley pub

Man beaten to the ground and kicked in the head outside East Ilsley pub

Long-serving Newbury headteacher will leave a lasting legacy

Long-serving Newbury headteacher will leave a lasting legacy

Residents describe "Niagara Falls" of filth after burst sewer floods village

Residents evacuated after burst sewer floods village

News

Controversial plan for Greenham homes approved
Home

Controversial plan for Greenham homes approved

Plan to build 71 homes is approved

 
Newbury office space could run out in 18 months, new report reveals
News

Newbury office space could run out in 18 months, new report reveals

West Berkshire Council admits 'concern'

 
News

Bob's family and friends hold fishing fundraiser in Newbury

 
Home

30-year-old Newbury man died from heroin overdose, inquest hears

 
News

Malt Shovel to be converted to flats

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33