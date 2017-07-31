Couple reportedly engage in sex act on train to Newbury

A MAN and a woman reportedly engaged in an explicit sex act on a train to Newbury prompting police to launch an investigation.

The couple were travelling between Reading West and Newbury stations on the 3.14pm train on Wednesday, June 28.



British Transport Police have released CCTV images of a man and a woman who detectives wish to speak to in connection with the incident as they may hold vital information that could help the ongoing investigation.



Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information about what happened is asked to contact DC Richard Day by calling BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text information to 61016, quoting reference number 205 of 240717.