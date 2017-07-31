go

Couple reportedly engage in sex act on train to Newbury

Police seek man and woman who may hold vital information

Chris Ord

A MAN and a woman reportedly engaged in an explicit sex act on a train to Newbury prompting police to launch an investigation.

The couple were travelling between Reading West and Newbury stations on the 3.14pm train on Wednesday, June 28. 

British Transport Police have released CCTV images of a man and a woman who detectives wish to speak to in connection with the incident as they may hold vital information that could help the ongoing investigation. 

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information about what happened is asked to contact DC Richard Day by calling BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text information to 61016, quoting reference number 205 of 240717.

 

  • jterrier

    31/07/2017 - 17:05

    Really? This is news?

  • 1970sRockGod

    31/07/2017 - 13:01

    I really don't see the problem. Train looks practically empty, who doesn't crack one off when there's only you and a few others on the carriage?

    • NewburyDenizen

      31/07/2017 - 14:02

      I've seen a few on the newbury - reading line having some "personal time" in the mornings and evenings. Not a big deal for me, I couldn't care less, dunno why this instance is news worthy.

