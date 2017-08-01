Dingley's delight after outstanding Ofsted rating

STAFF, volunteers and trustees of Dingley’s Promise are celebrating after its West Berkshire centre was rated ‘outstanding’ following an Ofsted inspection earlier this month.

The inspectors were particularly impressed with the “high quality teaching ensuring that staff can swiftly identify and plan for children’s individual needs”.

They also noted that staff use their exceptional expertise in assessing progress to celebrate children’s achievements and keep parents and others informed of what they are working towards.

Inspectors made a special mention that “every child is valued as an individual” and “staff showed exceptional respect for the children and an unfailing determination for them to succeed”.

They noted the “extremely calm, nurturing environment and how well children respond to the caring and sensitive interactions from their key person”.

As such, it was noted that “children of all abilities are well challenged and make outstanding progress”.

Inspectors regarded partnerships with other professionals as “exceptionally effective”, which in turn ensures “successful safeguarding of children’s welfare”.

Overall the leadership from the manager set the tone and was described as “passionate with conviction”, which inspires and motivates the whole team.

Manager of West Berkshire centre Louise Farmer said: “As my first inspection as the manager at Dingley’s Promise West Berkshire centre, I am thrilled with the ‘outstanding’ grading.

“I commend the exceptional dedication of my staff team, working together to achieve the best start for every child.”

Operations manager Aimee Read said: ‘We are extremely proud of the incredible hard work and achievements of the West Berkshire team to secure their ‘outstanding’ grading.

“The Ofsted report and comments are reflective of how dedicated the team are in supporting children and their families.”

Dingley’s Promise delivers life-changing support to under fives, with additional needs and disabilities, and their families.