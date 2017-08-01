100-mile bike ride for girl's brain tumour treatment

A GREENHAM man cycled 100 miles across the North Wessex Downs last week to raise money for his friend’s daughter who is suffering from a rare brain tumour.

David Barham was accompanied on the mammoth ride by Mark Harvey, from Great Bedwyn, and together they took a circular off-road route starting at Greenham, then to Compton, along The Ridgeway to Pewsey, Great Bedwyn and finally along the Wayfarers Walk to Kingsclere.

In doing so, they have raised £1,600 to help Kaleigh, a six-year-old girl who has been diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) – a rare and aggressive brain tumour.

At the end of this month, Kaleigh will receive pioneering treatment for the condition in Mexico. Medics have completed the first two stages of a seven-part treatment, which has had positive results.

Mr Barham said: “She’s a lot better than when she first went out there.”

She has been back at school at the moment but was due to return to Mexico for more treatment next week.”

Mr Barham said: “We completed it in just under 12 hours, including stopping for lunch at Mark’s house which was on the route.

“We tried eating on the bike but it didn’t really work.

“It is rare on any bike ride that you can relax, as you always have to be back for something, so it was novel not to have to rush.

“In fact to have to force yourself to take it slowly.”

To donate to Kaleigh’s treatment fund, go to http:// kaleigh.ethanet.co.uk or https:// www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ North-Wessex-Challenge