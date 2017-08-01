go

Next step of Network Rail works in Boundary Road to be discussed tomorrow

Newbury residents invited to drop-in session

Newbury residents can hear more about electrification of the railway works near Boundary Road at an event tomorrow (Wednesday). 

Residents living in and near Boundary Road have been invited to a public drop-in event about work to install an Auto Transformer Site (ATS) adjacent to Boundary Road.

The ATS will take power from the National Grid and supply it to overhead line equipment when Great Western Railway’s new fleet of diesel-electric hybrid trains come into service through Newbury at the end of next year.

Members of Network Rail’s project team will be on hand to provide information on the equipment and answer questions from local residents at tomorrow's event.

It will be held at the Old London Apprentice in Hambridge Road from 4pm until 7pm on Wednesday, August 2.

