IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, health chiefs have been heavily criticised after it was revealed that homeless people in West Berkshire are being denied access to basic health care. 

In other news, a paedophile who collected sickening child porn images evades an immediate prison sentence.

Also this week, a family who lost their son in motorcycle accident are planning a charity ride in his memory.

Meanwhile, West Berkshire Council has missed 30 per cent of its own targets. 

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, there's an update on the future of the town's Post Office service.

In Thatcham this week, a decision over whether more than 700 homes will be built in the town has been made.

And on the Hampshire pages, a dance school receives objections to proposed new dance studios.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

Couple reportedly engage in sex act on train to Newbury

Residents describe "Niagara Falls" of filth after burst sewer floods village

Works leave a bad taste in the mouth

Controversial plan for Greenham homes approved

