White collar boxers raise knockout sum for The Rosemary Appeal

WHITE-collar boxers from Newbury raised a whopping £4,224.17 for The Rosemary Appeal.

The cash was raised at a West Berks White Collar Boxing (WBWCB) event at the Northcroft Leisure Centre in Newbury.

Appeal trustee David Ball said: “It was a fantastic event, extraordinarily well organised.

“There’s a professional trainer and it gives people who have always wanted to get into the ring a chance to have a go.

“I last went to a boxing match 30 years ago to watch Muhammad Ali and, if anything, this was even more exciting.

“The atmosphere was electric.”

Another event is planned in October and for more information about the WBWCB, visit the website at www.facebook.com/wbwcb

The Rosemary Appeal will finance the £4.5m Greenham Trust Wing – which is scheduled to open next summer – which will provide state-of-the-art cancer treatment and renal dialysis at West Berkshire Community Hospital.

Construction is well under way and it is hoped that the first patients will be being treated at the Greenham Trust Wing by February or March next year.