Thatcham man on underage sex charge

Ashley Connock also accused of breaking Sexual Offences Prevention Order

John Garvey

John Garvey

Court

A THATCHAM man is accused of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Ashley Michael Connock also faces several charges of breaking the terms of an existing Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

The 23-year-old, who lives in Pound Lane, appeared in front of Reading magistrates on Thursday, July 27.

There, he was accused of inciting an underage girl to engage in sexual activity in January.

He faces three further charges of breaching the terms of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order by communicating with an underage girl; possessing an Apple Mac Notebook and possessing a mobile phone with access to the internet.

All those offences were said to have been committed in Lambourn and elsewhere between August 22 last year and January 24 this year.

The case will be heard in full at a later date at Reading Crown Court and Mr Connock was meanwhile released on conditional bail.

