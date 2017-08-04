go

Vandals strike at Newbury primary school

Damage occurred during two-day wrecking spree

John Garvey

John Garvey

POLICE have appealed for information after vandals caused damage to The Willows Primary School in Newbury over a two-day wrecking spree.

According to police, offenders scrawled graffiti on windows, ripped a drain pipe from the wall and caused damage to toys and fences as the school entered the first week of the summer holidays.

The incidents occurred on the evenings of Sunday, July 23, and Monday, July 24.

A police spokeswoman said: “Thames Valley Police received a report that windows were damaged with pen, a drain pipe was ripped out and some toys were damaged at The Willows Primary School in Pyle Hill on Sunday, July 23, at around 7.45pm.

“Thames Valley Police received a further report on Monday, July 24, that offenders damaged some outdoor furniture and pushed some sculptures over at around 6.30pm at the same school.

“We are investigating the incidents of criminal damage and anyone with any information should call our 24-hour enquiry centre on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

After discovering the damage on the Monday, the school tweeted: “There has been a lot of damage by youths to the school over 24hrs.

“Pls be vigilant and call the police if you witness anything.”

Staff at the school have since managed to clear away much of the mess.

News

News

Vandals strike at Newbury primary school

Damage occurred during two-day wrecking spree

 
