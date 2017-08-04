Samaritans take to the streets for fundraising day

SAMARITANS took to the streets of Newbury for their National Awareness Day and to raise vital funds for the local branch.

The focus of the stand on Northbrook Street on Saturday, July 22, was a large clock, which highlighted that the Samaritans service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

A spokesman for Newbury Samaritans, David Thorpe, said: “We collected £429.84 on the day and certainly got lots of awareness in the town as the many people who donated were prompted to spin the dial to see if they had won a prize.

“It is also hoped that the event will bring some new volunteers to Samaritans to be trained as listeners.”

By spinning the hands on the clock, people won prizes when it landed on numbers seven or 24.

Prizes included a range of shop, restaurant and health and beauty salon vouchers.

Newbury branch director Jerry Dixon said: “Samaritans listen to people from all walks of life with an extremely wide variety of different problems – relationship problems, financial trouble, mental health issues or anything really that could make someone feel low.

“Samaritans are there to listen to you and to talk about the way you are feeling.

“We listen without judging, and support our callers by helping them explore issues or feelings they may have found difficult to talk about with others.

“In the UK and Ireland, every six seconds someone contacts Samaritans, and every 90 minutes someone takes their own life, but people do not have to be suicidal to talk to us – we are there for anyone struggling to cope.”