Like classic cars? Head to Newbury market on Sunday

Display will promote 25th charity show being held next weekend

John Herring

John Herring

People in the market for classic vehicles will be able to see a range of classic cars on display in Newbury this weekend.

Members of West Berkshire Classic Vehicle Club will be setting up stall at Newbury Farmer's Market in Market Place from 9am until 1pm on Sunday.

There will be a wide variety of classic vehicles on display, not for sale, as the club promotes its Classic Vehicle Show being held next Sunday (August 13) at Newbury College. 

The show will be the 25th hosted by the club in support of the blood cancer charity, Bloodwise, recently known as Leukaemia & Lymphoma Research.

The first show took place at Newbury Racecourse in 1993, and has become a popular annual event ever since.

Last year’s show raised more than £12,000 for Bloodwise, and in the 25 year’s the club has donated over £128,000 to the charity.

Organisers say that this year’s show promises to be an even bigger event and a great day out for all classic vehicle enthusiasts. 

The entry price for adults costs £6.

For more details about the show visit www.classicvehicle.org.uk 

