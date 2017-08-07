New book is common knowledge

A NEW book called The Common Good: The Story of Greenham Common is being launched on September 8.

Written by West Berkshire author Penelope Stokes, it is marketed as the first overview to span the common’s early social history, the military phases and its present and future as Berkshire’s largest heathland.

Ms Stokes said: “To many people the words ‘Greenham Common’ conjure up an image of peace women in conflict with the police, but the common has had a much longer and more varied history.

“The book describes many other dramas which have happened throughout history; from Redcoat musters to refugee housing, golf to glider warfare, furze-gathering to filming, bare-knuckle prize-fighting to bomb storage.”

Curator of the West Berkshire Museum Ruth Howard said: “Walking on Greenham Common has become a different experience after reading The Common Good.

“It pulls together the layers of activities and events that have occurred on the common, including those that have had national and international importance and those that may have been forgotten.

“The book examines the early history of the common, which is as fascinating as more recent events for which the common is well-known.”

The Common Good will be officially launched at a book signing event on Friday, September 8, at 1pm at the Cloth Hall, West Berkshire Museum, Newbury.

The book is available for pre-order from the Greenham Trust website www.greenhamtrust.com/ greenham-100-years-of-war-and-peace/the-common-good-book