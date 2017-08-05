go

Handsome hedgerow explorer Horris

Lakeland terrier cross needs a home

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

CHEEKY chappie Horris, pictured left, a five-year-old Lakeland terrier cross, is waiting for a new family to take him home and give him the love he deserves. 

He arrived as a stray, and has won the hearts of his canine carers at Dogs Trust Newbury. When he’s not being fussed over, this active boy loves nothing more than being out and about exploring woodlands and hedgerows.

Nicki Barrow, said: “Handsome Horris thoroughly enjoys activities that keep him mentally and physically stimulated.

“He’s dreaming of a peaceful, rural home, ideally with a secure garden.

“Horris can be slightly worried when greeting other dogs when out on his walks, and therefore prefers quieter walking areas.

“He’d benefit from his new family continuing his reward-based training, and can live with young adults over 16-years-old, preferably with experience of owning a dog.

“Once settled, he can be left for up to two hours.”

If you think you’re the special someone that Horris has been waiting for, please contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk

