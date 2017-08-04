Newbury drug dealer jailed

A NEWBURY man has been jailed for 16 months for drugs offences.

George Morgan, aged 20, of Dickens Walk, appeared at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday, August 2.

Morgan was arrested on March 13 last year after police searched a property in Westwood Road, Newbury, and found a quantity of Methylmethcathinone (M-Kat), cash and drug paraphernalia.

He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B- Methylmethcathinone (M-Kat) and was sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment.

Morgan was already on a suspended sentence from October 2015 for a similar offence.

Following the sentencing, Police Constable Kelly Howard from the Investigation Hub, said: “Thames Valley Police is committed to our continued investigations of drug-related offences and we will always seek the prosecution of those involved in their supply.

“We need the community's help in catching those who deal drugs - so if you have any information please call the enquiry centre on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”