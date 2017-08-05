go

Sunday August 6

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

West Berkshire Classic Vehicle Club, 9am-1pm Market Place, Newbury

Dogs Trust Open day 12.00 - 4.00 Park House School, Newbury

East Woodhay Silver Band 3pm Victoria Park bandstand, Newbury

Heritage Walk: Market Place and Cheap Street with David Peacock  2.30pm meet outside the Corn Exchange Book via Corn Exchange box office 0845 5218218

Pete Allen Reeds ‘n’ Rhythm ‘ A taste of Bechet’ with Dave Browning (Piano)  3pm Chequers Hotel  tickets at the door £13.50 (Cash only)

Aldbourne Proms the Green: 4:00pm –please note new time.

Silk Painting for Adults with Sarah Moorcroft 10am-4pm City Arts, Hampton Road, Newbury To book info@cityartsnewbury.co.uk

