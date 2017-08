A Newbury man has appeared in court to deny murdering his baby son.

Twenty-nine-year-old Daniel McLaren, who was living at Fleetwood Close, appeared via video link at Reading Crown Court on Friday, August 4, from Pentonville Prison where he is on remand.

During the short hearing he pleaded not guilty to murdering five-month-old Jack McLaren in Newbury on Friday, June 2.



He is expected to stand trial in January next year.