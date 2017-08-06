Newbury architect honoured with blue plaque

A BLUE plaque to honour Newbury architect James H Money has been unveiled at Newbury Town Hall.

Mr Money, who died in 1918 aged 83, was responsible for the design of the town hall, which was built between 1876 and 1881 and extended in 1909.

He also designed 30 other buildings in Newbury and 70 throughout West Berkshire, including Hungerford Town Hall, and is considered to be Newbury’s answer to Sir Christopher Wren, having been so prolific during his working life.

His most familiar landmarks in Newbury include the Almshouses, Oddfellows Hall, Phoenix Brewery and the Falkland Memorial.

James Henry Money was born in Donnington and, on leaving school, trained in London as an architect and completed designs for buildings across England.

On his return to Newbury, he joined his father’s practice, which he took over in the 1850s, and set up office at 34 Northbrook Street.

His designs were numerous, in many different styles and these included cottages, pubs (including The Bell at Boxford), breweries, shops, schools, chapels (including Thatcham Cemetery) and extensions to many local country houses.

Shaw Church was Money’s parish church and he designed the ornate wooden gateway, which stands today and is where he and his wife, Martha are buried.

The plaque was unveiled on Tuesday by Newbury mayor David Fenn.

Among the guests were Money’s great grandsons Christopher Blissard-Barnes and Anthony Wells, as well as Peter Snape, great grandson of his brother Walter Money, the well-known Newbury historian, who has his own blue plaque in the town.