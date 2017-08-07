go

Suspended sentence for drink-driver, nearly four times the limit

Defendant blew 131mcg in breath - the limit is 35mcg!

John Garvey

John Garvey

A MIDGHAM motorist has been given a suspended prison sentence for driving after drinking nearly four times the legal limit.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 20, was 31-year-old Robert Bianov, who lives at the Berkshire Arms on the Bath Road.

He admitted driving a blue Ford Fiesta on the A4 Bath Road at Thatcham on July 18 after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 131mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

Mr Bianov further admitted possessing a quantity of cannabis, a Class B controlled drug in Newbury the following day.

Magistrates sentenced him to 12 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months. In addition, Mr Bianov was made subject to a 12-month supervision order with 100 hours unpaid community work requirement. He was ordered to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £115.

Magistrates also banned Mr Bianov from driving for 30 months.

