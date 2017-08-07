Padworth Lane closed following bridge fault

Plans submitted for life-size Jack of Newbury statue
PADWORTH Lane has been closed this morning owing to a fault with the swing bridge over the Kennet and Avon canal.
A diversion is in place via the A4, A340 to Aldermaston and Reading Road.
West Berkshire Council say engineers from the Canal and River Trust are currently en route to the bridge but it is likely to be "sometime" before the problem is resolved.
Details can be viewed at roadworks.org
