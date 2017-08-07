go

Padworth Lane closed following bridge fault

Closure expected to remain in place for "sometime"

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

road ahead closed

PADWORTH Lane has been closed this morning owing to a fault with the swing bridge over the Kennet and Avon canal.

A diversion is in place via the A4, A340 to Aldermaston and Reading Road.

West Berkshire Council say engineers from the Canal and River Trust are currently en route to the bridge but it is likely to be "sometime" before the problem is resolved.

Details can be viewed at roadworks.org

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Vandals strike at Newbury primary school

police

Search on for missing Pangbourne teenager

Missing Pangbourne teenager

Man denies murdering his own baby son

Man denies murdering his own baby son

Missing Pangbourne teenager found

Missing Pangbourne teenager found

News

Council to start charging for disposal of non-household waste
News

Council to start charging for disposal of non-household waste

West Berkshire residents will be made to pay from next month

 
Padworth Lane closed following bridge fault
News

Padworth Lane closed following bridge fault

Closure expected to remain in place for "sometime"

 
News

New book is common knowledge

 
News

Suspended sentence for drink-driver, nearly four times the limit

 
News

NWN £20,000 charity giveaway winners announced

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33