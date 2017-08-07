Council to start charging for disposal of non-household waste

WEST Berkshire residents will have to pay to dispose of their non-household waste from next month.

The district council has confirmed it will introduce charges for the discarding of ceramics and rubble, plasterboard, soil and tyres at its recycling centres in Newbury and Padworth from September 4.

Disposing of a transit van full of ceramics, rubble or soil could set you back as much as £92.40, while charges for disposing of a 25L bag or equivalent will cost £2.45 per bag.

The deputy leader of West Berkshire Council’s Liberal Democrats, Alan Macro, said the new charges would “punish” ordinary people and encourage fly-tipping.

However, the council says these items are classified as non-household waste which it has no statutory obligation to accept.

Dominic Boeck, the council's executive member for waste, said: "Non-household waste items are expensive to dispose of and this contribution by residents will enable us to continue to provide this service rather than withdrawing it completely.

"The charges are non-profit making and will provide a good value, accessible service for our residents.

"Other neighbouring council-run facilities have already introduced charges to dispose of occasional non-household waste."

The prices are based on a full vehicle load and the charge payable will be proportionally altered if the load is less.

The council says the capacity of a vehicle will be assessed on a case-by-case basis and will be subject to site staff discretion.

Household waste will still be accepted without charge, including items such as electrical items, wood and bric-a-brac at both recycling centres.

Bulky household waste such as furniture, carpets and black bag waste will also still be free of charge at Newtown Road Recycling Centre.

The disposal containers for all of these materials will be placed together at each site within a fenced area with clear signage relating to costs.

Payments can only be made with credit or debit cards (the council cannot accept American Express) and will be taken by the member of staff on site before disposal can take place.

For more information - and a full list of charges - visit www.westberks.gov.uk/HWRCcharge