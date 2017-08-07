go

Police appeal for witnesses after car crashes into M4 motorway barrier near Chieveley

26-year-old arrested on suspicion of drink driving

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a single vehicle collision on the M4 near Chieveley.

Police say a silver Fiesta was travelling eastbound approaching junction 13 when it careered across the carriageway before crashing into a barrier and coming to rest facing the opposite direction.

The two occupants of the vehicle, a man and a woman, sustained minor injuries in the incident which occurred at around 10pm on Saturday, July 22.

The woman did not require hospital treatment and the man sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

He has since been discharged.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the vehicle travelling prior to the collision.

The 26-year-old from Bournemouth was arrested on Sunday, July 23 on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously and on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink and was released under investigation.

Anyone with information relating to this case, should call 101 quoting reference '43170217310', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555111.

