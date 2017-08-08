go

Woman sexually assaulted in Goring-on-Thames

Appeal launched to find attacker

John Herring

John Herring

police

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Goring-on-Thames. 

The 25-year-old woman was cycling along a path between Elvenden Road and Lockstile Way, opposite Bourdillon Field, when she was approached by a group of five men aged between 16 and 20.

One of them sexually assaulted the woman by touching her inappropriately.

He is described as about 5ft 11ins tall, of a slim build with brown hair in a centre parting. 

He was wearing dark clothing and had a bicycle with him.

The sexual assault took place at about 12.35am on Saturday, August 5. 

Investigating officer Sergeant Mark Allmond said: “We believe this to have been an isolated incident carried out by an opportunist offender.

“I would like to hear from anyone who has any information relating to this incident, or who has any information which they think could help our investigation.

“If you have any details, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

Quote reference '43170231328', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555111.

Woman sexually assaulted in Goring-on-Thames
