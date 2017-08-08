Abnormal load to pass through Newbury tomorrow morning

A LARGE abnormal load is scheduled to pass through Newbury tomorrow morning (Weds) - however the timings have not yet been finalised.

The load will travel from Tot Hill services on the A34, then along the B4640 to join the A339 at The Swan roundabout.

It will then go along the A339 to Robin Hood roundabout and then along the B4009 to Hermitage, Priors Court Road, Old Oxford Road through Beedon then rejoin the A34 northbound.

The council says this information is so motorists can plan their movements to minimize any disruption.

The council says this route is necessary due to the height of the load, which is described as an obelisk on its way from the south coast to Rolls Royce at Derby.

The load will be under police escort.

Enquires regarding this part of the route should be addressed to West Berkshire Council for the attention of the abnormal loads officer.