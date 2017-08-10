IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, it will cost you to dump non-household waste at the district's recycling centres.

In other news, health bosses have rebuffed calls for a drop-in health clinic for the homeless.

Also this week, a bogus tradesman has been jailed.

Meanwhile, proms, police and charity events took centre stage at the weekend. We've got pictures and reports so see if you were snapped.

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, the town council is fighting a housing battle on four fronts.

In Thatcham this week, the impact of 500-home housing scheme on Kennet School has been discussed.

And on the Hampshire pages, an East Woodhay artist has rowed 1,800 miles around the coast of Britain.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.