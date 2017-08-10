go

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, it will cost you to dump non-household waste at the district's recycling centres. 

In other news, health bosses have rebuffed calls for a drop-in health clinic for the homeless.

Also this week, a bogus tradesman has been jailed.

Meanwhile, proms, police and charity events took centre stage at the weekend. We've got pictures and reports so see if you were snapped. 

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, the town council is fighting a housing battle on four fronts.

In Thatcham this week, the impact of 500-home housing scheme on Kennet School has been discussed.   

And on the Hampshire pages, an East Woodhay artist has rowed 1,800 miles around the coast of Britain.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Ex-sniper is jailed for dealing heroin in Newbury

Ex-sniper is jailed for dealing heroin in Newbury

Abnormal load to pass through Newbury this morning

Abnormal load to pass through Newbury tomorrow morning

Council to start charging for disposal of non-household waste

Council to start charging for disposal of non-household waste

Man in wheelchair mocked and assaulted in Newbury

Man in wheelchair mocked and assaulted in Newbury

Home

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......
Home

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......

 
Police extend bail of Newbury taxi driver arrested in Hereford
Home

Police extend bail of Newbury taxi driver arrested in Hereford

Man was taken into custody on suspicion of grooming an underage girl

 
Home

This week's 'My Newbury' reader's photo

 
News

Westminster Blog: Freedom to speak

 
News

Rural roads to receive £3m of repairs

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33