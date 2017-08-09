Man charged with brandishing a weapon in supermarket car park

A man has been charged in connection with wielding a weapon in a West Berkshire supermarket car park.

Ricky Hedges has been charged with one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and one count of using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence.

The 38-year-old, of Muswell Close, Theale was charged in connection with an altercation which occurred between two motorists in the car park of the Co-Op in High Street, Theale at 2.40pm on Wednesday, March 22.

He is due to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on September 7.