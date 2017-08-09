go

Man charged with brandishing a weapon in supermarket car park

Theale man facing charges

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

police

A man has been charged in connection with wielding a weapon in a West Berkshire supermarket car park. 

Ricky Hedges has been charged with one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and one count of using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence.

The 38-year-old, of Muswell Close, Theale was charged in connection with an altercation which occurred between two motorists in the car park of the Co-Op in High Street, Theale at 2.40pm on Wednesday, March 22.

He is due to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on September 7.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Ex-sniper is jailed for dealing heroin in Newbury

Ex-sniper is jailed for dealing heroin in Newbury

Abnormal load to pass through Newbury this morning

Abnormal load to pass through Newbury tomorrow morning

Council to start charging for disposal of non-household waste

Council to start charging for disposal of non-household waste

Paedophile caught with thousands of sick images avoids jail

Paedophile caught with thousands of sick images avoids jail

News

Man charged with brandishing a weapon in supermarket car park
News

Man charged with brandishing a weapon in supermarket car park

Theale man facing charges

 
Doggy dash helps raise cash for trust
News

Doggy dash helps raise cash for trust

Picture gallery: It's a dog's life at fun day

 
News

Ladies Day at Newbury Racecourse is a sell-out

 
News

Traders' cautious approval for Cheap Street proposals

1comment

 
News

Minister rejects two housing developments for Thatcham

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33