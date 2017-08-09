Man charged with brandishing a weapon in supermarket car park

Council to start charging for disposal of non-household waste
A man has been charged in connection with wielding a weapon in a West Berkshire supermarket car park.
Ricky Hedges has been charged with one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and one count of using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence.
The 38-year-old, of Muswell Close, Theale was charged in connection with an altercation which occurred between two motorists in the car park of the Co-Op in High Street, Theale at 2.40pm on Wednesday, March 22.
He is due to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on September 7.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News