Police extend bail of Newbury taxi driver arrested in Hereford

Man was taken into custody on suspicion of grooming an underage girl

A NEWBURY taxi driver arrested on suspicion of grooming and attempting to meet with a child aged under 16 has been rebailed until October, police have said.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested in the town of Hereford on Saturday, July 8 in relation to a video from a ‘paedophile vigilante group’ that was widely shared on social media.

He had initially been bailed until August 5, however, this week West Mercia Police confirmed to the Newbury Weekly News he has now been bailed until October 8.

West Berkshire Council confirmed in July that the man’s taxi licence had immediately been revoked once they were made aware of the situation.

