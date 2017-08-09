Man in wheelchair mocked and assaulted in Newbury

A MAN in a wheelchair was mocked and assaulted in Newbury.

The offence took place in the Wharf at about 3am on Sunday, July 30.

The victim, a 21-year-old man who uses a wheelchair, was assaulted by a man who had made fun of his disability but did not sustain any injuries.

A second victim, a 24-year-old man, went to assist the man in the wheelchair and was then assaulted by the same offender.

He suffered a loss of consciousness and a concussion. He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Thames Valley Police is releasing CCTV images of a man who could have vital information following an ABH incident in Newbury.

Investigating officer Police Constable Russell Prentice, based at Newbury police station, said: “I would like to speak to the man in these images as I believe that he could have information vital to our investigation.

“If anyone knows this man, or has any information as to his whereabouts, I would ask them to contact us.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who saw this incident or who has any information relating to it.

“If you have any details which you think could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”