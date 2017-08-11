Appeal after rogue trader targets elderly women

A ROGUE trader has targeted two elderly women in Kingsclere and tried to con them out of hundreds of pounds.

On Thursday, July 13, at 2pm, a man knocked on a door in Greenlands Road and told the householder she needed her roof cleaned.

For this service he tried to charge her £1,000.

A similar thing happened on June 14, on the same road, but with a different target.

The conman went to an address in Greenlands Road and told the elderly resident she owed him £900 for roof repairs.

She told him no money was due and he left, only to return two hours later.

This time he said he worked for the council and repeated she owed £900 for roof repairs.

Again she refused to pay and told him she needed to contact a family member.

The two cases are likely to be connected.

The conman from the June incident is described as a clean-shaven, white male in his late 30s or early 40s.

He was wearing a baseball cap and was possibly driving a white transit-style van.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: “No arrests have been made and the case has been filed pending further lines of enquiry.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44170225951 (June incident) or 44170268726 (July incident).