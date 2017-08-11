Former Newbury town councillor dies

FORMER councillor Richard Kingsley-Evans has died.

Mr Kingsley-Evans was a prominent figure in the community and worked tirelessly as a governor of Falkland Primary School.

In 2000, he was elected to West Berkshire Council, serving the Falkland ward.

Mr Kingsley-Evans was elected to Newbury Town Council in 2007 and served for St John’s ward until 2015.

He died at home on July 30, with his daughters Jane, Sarah and Emma by his side.

Sarah Kingsley-Evans said: “He was a family man who was very loyal to his friends.

“He had a very dry sense of humour right to the end.

“He was very generous and a loving father.”

Jeff Beck, who served alongside Mr Kingsley-Evans on both Newbury Town Council and West Berkshire Council, said: “I have fond memories of working with Richard over many years.

“Starting with West Berkshire Conservative Association, we worked together canvassing for numerous Conservative candidates in the areas of West Berkshire.

“Richard’s services to WBCA over the years undoubtedly helped in achieving our current position of Conservative strength in West Berkshire.”

Mr Kingsley-Evans’ funeral service will be held on Monday, August 21, at 2.30pm, at St George’s Church, Wash Common.

Family flowers only, but donations can be made payable to Alzheimer’s Socety or The British Heart Foundation and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, RG14 1HA.