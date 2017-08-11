All set for this year's Retro Festival

THIS year’s Retro Festival will take place at Newbury Showground this weekend – and is lining up to be the biggest and best yet.

Retro Festival is a celebration of all things vintage, from the 1920s right through to the 1980s.

The 177-acre showground will be crammed with attractions and eye-catching displays, with more than 1,000 classic vehicles from cars, motorbikes, scooters, caravans, hot rods, military vehicles, RVs and steam engines.

Many of the steam engines will also be providing rides for visitors.

For anyone interested in the military, there will be plenty of vehicles and displays on show – and there will also be a field hospital set up.

If you are looking for that elusive car part, you will almost certainly be able to find it in the vintage auto jumble.

Meanwhile, there will be more than 300 vintage stalls – the largest collection in the UK – where you can buy anything your heart desires from the eras.

There will be a retro market, vintage market, rock ’n roll boulevard and indoor marquees all around the festival.

There is a full weekend of live acts and DJs playing music in three distinct marquees.

The Black Hangar Stage will be all things rock ’n roll and rockabilly, the Ricky Tick Marquee is all things 60s, Mod and soul and in the Spitfire Pavilion you will be transported back to the good old 1920s and 30s when swing and jive ruled.

Gates open at 6pm on Friday until 11pm, on Saturday the festival is open from 10am right through till 11pm, and until 10.30pm on Sunday.

Weekend tickets cost £45 and day tickets are £20. Evening tickets are £9.

Children under 11 go free.

The car park is adjacent to the main entrance and costs £5 a day.

Tickets are available at https://thelittleboxoffice.com/ retrofestivalnewbury/

Day and evening tickets will be available on the gate, but will cost a little more.