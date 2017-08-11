Fresh plans submitted for Speen development

PLANS to build a total of 118 new homes on land just off the A4 Bath Road in Speen have been submitted to West Berkshire Council.

Developer Sir Richard Sutton Ltd is applying for planning permission for the housing estate, which will be split into two parcels of land between the A34, Bath Road and Lambourn Road.

If approved, the southern site would consist of 104 homes with a new access created from Bath Road, while the northern site of 14 homes would be accessed via Lambourn Road.

A separate application has been submitted for each site and in total, 40 per cent of the homes would be affordable.

There would be no through access between the two sites, therefore eliminating the possibility of the estate being used as a rat-run.

Neighbouring residents had objected to previous proposals to develop the land in 2013, highlighting concerns over the increase in traffic, issues surrounding schooling and the fact that the allotments, which have been there for more than 100 years, would be required to move.

However, following a public consultation, the plans were amended to retain the allotments, while, according to the application, efforts will be made, through a transport plan, to minimise the number of vehicle movements from the site.

The impact on the local road network is expected to be “minimal”, according to a transport assessment attached to the application, with all nearby junctions except one predicted to be operating within capacity when traffic from the development is taken into account.

The developer suggests West Berkshire Council uses Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) contributions to help fund the “significant” improvements needed at the A4/Western Avenue/Oxford Road roundabout, which will be pushed “beyond capacity”.

The land has been earmarked for development in the council’s local housing plan, which identifies 27 sites across the district for building 1,600 homes.

Some homes on the site, however, will be exposed to noise levels above those recommended, owing to traffic from the A34.

The developer says improved screening should reduce the noise levels at ground floor level of the closest properties to the A34, however, for properties where screening is not possible or does not provide enough reduction in noise levels, an alternative ventilation system will be required for habitable rooms to allow the windows to be kept closed.

Senior planner at architects Pro Vision who are acting agents on behalf of Sir Richard Sutton Ltd, Richard Osborn, said: “The estate has spent several years engaging with the public, key stakeholders and West Berkshire Council regarding the possible use of this land for housing.

“As a result these sites are allocated for housing in the recently adopted Local Plan Housing Development Plan Document.

“Both applications seek to help West Berkshire Council maintain a five-year supply of deliverable housing sites.”