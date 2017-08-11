go

Top score for Awstin fundraiser

A 24-hour football match was played at Park House School

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

Top score for Awstin fundraiser

A 24-hour football match was played at Park House School, Newbury, on Saturday, raising more than £1,407.

More than 60 people signed up to play between one and six hours of football for Awstin Lewis, a five-year-old Newbury schoolboy with Duchenne muscular dystrophy – a genetic disorder characterised by progressive muscle degeneration.

Match organiser Gary Heimsoth, a friend of the family, said: “The reason I care about this is because the whole family are amazing.

“They are strong and they are trying to move forward with their lives and create a comfortable living space for their son to give him the most out of life.”

Mr Heimsoth was hoping to raise £500 for the charity, but has smashed that target by almost three times the amount.

To donate, go to https://www. gofundme.com/ awstinsfund or www.justgiving.com/ crowdfunding/gary24footy4awstin

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Ex-sniper is jailed for dealing heroin in Newbury

Ex-sniper is jailed for dealing heroin in Newbury

Abnormal load to pass through Newbury this morning

Abnormal load to pass through Newbury tomorrow morning

Man in wheelchair mocked and assaulted in Newbury

Man in wheelchair mocked and assaulted in Newbury

Paedophile caught with thousands of images avoids jail

Paedophile caught with thousands of sick images avoids jail

News

What's On
News

What's On

Saturday August 12 2017

 
Top score for Awstin fundraiser
News

Top score for Awstin fundraiser

A 24-hour football match was played at Park House School

 
News

Man who refused breath test banned from driving

 
News

Theale football pitch approved

 
News

Former Newbury town councillor dies

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33