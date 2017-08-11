Top score for Awstin fundraiser

A 24-hour football match was played at Park House School, Newbury, on Saturday, raising more than £1,407.

More than 60 people signed up to play between one and six hours of football for Awstin Lewis, a five-year-old Newbury schoolboy with Duchenne muscular dystrophy – a genetic disorder characterised by progressive muscle degeneration.

Match organiser Gary Heimsoth, a friend of the family, said: “The reason I care about this is because the whole family are amazing.

“They are strong and they are trying to move forward with their lives and create a comfortable living space for their son to give him the most out of life.”

Mr Heimsoth was hoping to raise £500 for the charity, but has smashed that target by almost three times the amount.

To donate, go to https://www. gofundme.com/ awstinsfund or www.justgiving.com/ crowdfunding/gary24footy4awstin