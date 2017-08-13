go

It's a Jungle in there! Animal antics in shopping mall.

Monkeying around with the animals in the Kennet Centre

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

VISITORS were encouraged to monkey around with the animals visiting Newbury’s Kennet Shopping centre  on Friday for the Jungle Friends event. 

There were a number of animals in the jungle-themed roadshow, including a squirrel monkey, a leopard tortoise, a blue-tongued skink lizard, a python, two skunks – one an albino – and a grumpy porcupine. 

Kennet Shopping centre co-ordinator Jodie MacAndrew said: “The porcupine was the star of the show. Lots of people had never seen one before. 

“He was eating carrots and potatoes and was taking bites out of everything so no one else would eat it.

“There were talks on the animals as well, so the children, and the adults, could learn more about them.”

The Jungle Friends event is one of many being put on by the Kennet Shopping centre for the summer holidays.

Ms MacAndrew said: “It was a great success. It was very popular.

“There was a queue of people at 11am and we weren’t due to open until 11.30am.

“We had to move people to get the animals in.”

The next event will be a meet and greet with Chase and Marshall from the popular children’s TV programme Paw Patrol on August 29.   

