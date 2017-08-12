What's not to love about Blue?

Council to start charging for disposal of non-household waste
EVEN-year-old lurcher Blue wants nothing more than a new loving family to give him a home.
Beautiful Blue is timid, but once he’s comfortable he loves a fuss and lots of affection. After a walk, he enjoys snuggling up on the sofa for cuddles and having a snooze.
Rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Newbury Nicki Barrow said: “Blue absolutely loves playing with his toys and zooming about in a large enclosed area.
“This loveable lurcher is looking for a calm home where he is the only pet, with sensible teenagers. He can be left for a couple of hours once settled in his new home, and would prefer his own garden to run about in, or at least have access to a secure area nearby.
“Blue can be initially nervous of males so would prefer a female owner, but if taken slowly will build a bond.”
He is currently living in foster care but would love a permanent home where he can be loved and fussed over. If Blue is the dog for you, please contact 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk
