go

What's On

Saturday August 12 2017

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

What's On

Retro Festival, Newbury Showground


Knitting and Crochet Workshops, 1pm-4pm West Berkshire Museum Free, drop in.

Make your own Pyjama Bottoms Sewing workshop 10am-5pm The Croft Field Activity Centre, Hungerford. Email silvia@sewingplayground.com

Car Boot sale, Flower Show and Fete 2pm Lambourn Sports Club

Crossing Lines : The Power of Diversity.  Outdoor event 9.30pm Goldwell Park, Northcroft Lane, Newbury. Free, no booking required.

(and Sunday) Oil painting weekend with Louise Gunnerson. 10am-3pm Suitable for GCSE Art Students and Adults City Arts, Hampton Road, Newbury To book email info@cityartsnewbury.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Ex-sniper is jailed for dealing heroin in Newbury

Ex-sniper is jailed for dealing heroin in Newbury

Abnormal load to pass through Newbury this morning

Abnormal load to pass through Newbury tomorrow morning

Man in wheelchair mocked and assaulted in Newbury

Man in wheelchair mocked and assaulted in Newbury

Paedophile caught with thousands of images avoids jail

Paedophile caught with thousands of sick images avoids jail

News

What's On
News

What's On

Saturday August 12 2017

 
Top score for Awstin fundraiser
News

Top score for Awstin fundraiser

A 24-hour football match was played at Park House School

 
News

Man who refused breath test banned from driving

 
News

Theale football pitch approved

 
News

Former Newbury town councillor dies

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33