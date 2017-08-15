go

Crowdfunding bid launched for skatepark

A group of teenage boys are fundraising for a skatepark in Kingsclere

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

Crowdfunding for skatepark

A GROUP of teenage boys who have been in discussion with Kingsclere Parish Council for two months regarding a skatepark in the village have started fundraising for the project.

Joe Thompson, of Kingsclere Skating Youth (KSY), said on a Just Giving page: “It will be based at the Holding Field and accessible to all members of the public and easy access for cars in the car park located nearby.

“KSY have attended many council meetings to push the project forward to help children and teens across the village and in nearby towns.” 

The teenagers have the support of the parish council, after presenting their plans at two meetings and collecting 400 signatures on a petition. 

Max Preston, 16, told the parish council: “We are putting a lot of effort into the fundraising to show we really want this.”

At a meeting on July 31, the project was discussed and it is believed it could cost in the region of £21,000.

To donate to the skatepark, go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/joe-thompson-1  

