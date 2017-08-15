Cheers to all at the Cottage Inn

THE Cottage Inn, Bucklebury, has won the West Berkshire Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Community Pub of the Year Award for the fourth time in the past six years.

Gary and Mandy Bush, landlords of the popular pub, serve real ale which is enjoyed by the locals and also provide a meeting place for the community.

From the local tennis club’s meetings to classic car events, wedding receptions and firework displays, The Cottage Inn hosts many community events.

Mr Bush said: “This is a special year for me personally as I celebrated my 60th birthday. I was treated to a surprise party in the pub and the turnout from regulars and locals alike was incredible and heartwarming.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who was involved in those celebrations, and for the generous gifts I received.

“We’re very proud of everything we do to support the local community and to receive this award again is a sign that all our hard work is appreciated.

“I would like to thank everyone who nominated us, and a thank you to West Berkshire CAMRA and their members for the continued support.”

One CAMRA member said: “It is impossible to overstate how much a part of village life Gary and the team at The Cottage continue to be.

“Whether it’s dropping in for a swift pint of guest ale or West Berks brew, chatting with the bar staff or dining out with friends, it is the perfect local.”

For the second year in a row, the Three Horseshoes in Brimpton took the runner-up spot.

Landlady Michelle Lebrasse has thanked everybody who supported the nomination of The Three Horseshoes.

She added that she is proud of all the charitable events and support for the community that takes place in the pub.

One CAMRA member, who nominated The Three Horseshoes for the award, said: “The pub is the lifeline for the village.

“It brings people together in a welcoming atmosphere – with good food and good drink.”

The Three Horseshoes serves real ale approved by Cask Marque.

For CAMRA members there is a discount scheme where, on production of your CAMRA membership card, you will receive 20p off a pint (10p off half pint) on any of its real ales.