Bradfield man and accomplice jailed for string of burglaries

Duo targeted homes while occupants slept upstairs

A 30-year-old man from Bradfield has been jailed after carrying out a string of burglaries across Berkshire.

Shaun Thompson, of St Andrews Close, Bradfield, along with accomplice Frenny Green (pictured below), raided 15 homes in Wokingham and Bracknell between March and April 2014.

The pair were sentenced to a total of four years and two months following a hearing at Reading Crown Court on Friday (August 8).

Green, of Anson Walk, Whitley was convicted by a unanimous jury on Wednesday (August 9) at the same court, while Thompson pleaded guilty to the offences at an earlier hearing.

During their two-month crime spree the pair targeted homes while the occupants were asleep upstairs.

They gained access to the properties by placing implements through the letterbox and stole cash and bank cards from hallways and downstairs rooms.

Police say most victims discovered the burglaries in the morning when they found items missing or their front doors open.

Detective Constable Barry Johns, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “Being a victim of burglary is a distressing experience. It is an invasion of privacy within your own home where you should feel safe.

“In the Wokingham and Bracknell policing area, we are committed to investigating burglaries and other offences in order to stop those responsible.”

Green was sentenced to a total of 30 months’ imprisonment, while Thompson was sentenced to a total of 20 months’ behind bars.

