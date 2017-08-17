go

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, a troubled Newbury woman has been jailed for her “deeply shocking” attempt to burn down her own home. 

In other news, a man who was beaten for protecting his wheelchair-bound friend has spoken of the ordeal.

Also this week, Greenham Parish Council lodges a fresh bid to complete the control tower project.

Meanwhile, the district went vintage with two events and we’ve got pictures and reports of both.

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, the town will fall silent to remember the tragedy of 30 years ago. 

In Thatcham this week, an event was held to mark 10-years since the devastating floods of 2007.  

And on the Hampshire pages, tributes have been paid to a wicket keeper.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

