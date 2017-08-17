go

This week's 'My Newbury' reader's photo

Picture of blue skies and green fields taken by Ken Rayner

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

This week's 'My Newbury' reader's photo

THIS week’s ‘My Newbury’ reader’s photo – of the footpath To Freeman's Marsh in Hungerford – was taken last Thursday by Ken Rayner.

Why not take some inspiration from this and send the Newbury Weekly News and Newburytoday some of your photographs?

They can be of anything – the weather, events you are attending or even what’s happening in and around West Berkshire.

If you have a picture that you would like to submit for consideration, please send it to dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk.

Alternatively, send it to our twitter account @newburytoday using #MyNewbury, but please remember to let us know where the picture was taken and, crucially, by whom.

They may then be published online on www.newburytoday.co.uk, or in the Newbury Weekly News, The Newbury and Thatcham Advertiser and our Facebook page.  

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

LIVE: A-level results as they come in

LIVE: A-level results as they come in

Unexplained death in Hermitage

Unexplained death in Hermitage

'I did apprenticeship after my A-levels – not uni'

'I did apprenticeship after my A-levels – not uni'

Newbury man given restraining order for harassing woman

Newbury man given restraining order for harassing woman

News

This week's 'My Newbury' reader's photo
News

This week's 'My Newbury' reader's photo

Picture of blue skies and green fields taken by Ken Rayner

 
'I did apprenticeship after my A-levels – not uni'
News

'I did apprenticeship after my A-levels – not uni'

'Best decision I made,' says mortgage advisor, 24

6comments

 
News

LIVE: A-level results as they come in

1comment

 
News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......

 
News

Newbury mother saves her baby's life

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33