Real ales and cider on offer at Rowbarge festival

Annual summer festival at the Rowbarge pub

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

THE Rowbarge pub in Woolhampton will be hosting its annual summer beer festival this weekend.

After being awarded West Berkshire Pub of the Year 2017 by CAMRA, there is extra cause for celebration.

There will be 35 real ales and ciders available across the three days – Friday to Sunday – plus a number of events, including meet the brewers, gin tastings and activites for children.

The Rowbarge barbecue will be fired up, offering guests a number of food options.

Live music will also be played throughout the weekend, to get revellers into the festival spirit.

The outside bar will be fully stocked with lots of gin, prosecco and cider refreshments.

In addition, following last year’s successful West Berkshire CAMRA branch social, a group will set out from Newbury at 11am (Victoria Park side of the Kennet and Avon canal – at the base of slope from the bridge between the library and Parkway) and Thatcham at noon (canalside near Thatcham station), to arrive at the Rowbarge by 1pm.

There will be an opportunity to join CAMRA at the festival on Saturday.

