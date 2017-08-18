Newbury man attacked for protecting his friend in a wheelchair recounts ordeal

A NEWBURY man has recalled the moment he was knocked unconscious on a night out in the town centre after trying to stop his wheelchair-bound friend from being attacked.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened in the Wharf at around 3am on Sunday, July 30.

They have released CCTV images of a man who they believe may have vital information about the attack and are trying to trace him.

Scott Taylor, who works at Newbury College, said he was punched and kicked in the head as he tried to break up an altercation between his friend and another man.

Such was the force of the punch, paramedics originally feared that the 24-year-old had a bleed on the brain, but scans revealed he suffered severe concussion and a fat black lip.

The ordeal has left him “wary” of going into town and he has had to take three weeks off work due to his injuries.

He said: “Apparently the guy punched me in the face and I went down and when I went to get back up he kicked me in the head."

Mr Taylor said he is still feeling the effects of the attack three weeks on and has had to be signed of work.

For the full account of this shocking attack pick up a copy of this week's Newbury Weekly News.

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101.