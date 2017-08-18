Next round of A339 roadworks to begin on Monday

A series of lane closures will be hitting the A339 through Newbury until mid-October.

West Berkshire Council contractors will begin maintenance and resurfacing work on the Sandleford link and north of the Robin Hood roundabout on Monday.

On the Sandleford Link, between the Burger King roundabout and Pinchington Lane, near-side lane closures will be in place from 9.30am Monday to Friday from Monday until September 4.

The lane closures are to allow crash barrier repairs, installation of police bays, vegetation cutting and litter picking to take place.

And either the northbound or southbound carriageway will be closed overnight, with the offside lane closed on the opposite side, from Tuesday, September 5 for 13 nights.

The council said it was awaiting a detailed programme of work from its contractor and would issue an update once it knew which carriageway would be closed and when.

The closures will be in place between 7pm and 11.30pm Mondays to Fridays.

No work will take place on Friday, September 8 because of events on Greenham Common.

And the A339 between Vodafone and the Robin Hood roundabout will also close overnight for resurfacing.

The closure will be in place between 7pm and 5.30am Mondays to Fridays from October 2 for 10 nights.

The council said that there will also be various near-side and off-side closures between Vodafone and the Robin Hood roundabout.

The closures will be in place between 9.30am and 3.30pm Monday to Friday and 7am until 1pm on Saturdays from Tuesday, August 29 for 19 days.

The lane closures are to allow drainage works, vegetation cutting and litter picking to be carried out.

The works are part of the Government’s £5.6m Challenge Fund grant awarded by the Department for Transport in 2015.

The council said that the works will take place during off-peak times to minimise disruption.

Signed diversions will be in place during any road closures.