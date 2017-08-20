Fair Close Remini-sing a big hit

MEMBERS of Newbury’s Fair Close Centre were turned into superstars last Wednesday when they recorded an album of classic tunes and held a concert for their friends and family.

The project was organised by Remini-sing and headed by Clare Lancaster, who spent the last four weeks with the members rehearsing seven songs, which took them all down memory lane.

They belted out a mixture of war-time hits and legendary pop songs.

The members – now transformed into The Fair Close Superstars – recorded the seven songs, which included classics such as Lambeth Walk, We’ll Meet Again and Big Spender before taking part in a concert held at the Fair Close Centre.

Manager of the centre, Karen Ockwell, said: “It was a brilliant afternoon and all the staff joined in.

“There are a couple of members who struggle with mobility, but they were up and dancing as best they can.”

The Remini-sing project is designed to prompt memories and start conversations.

Ms Ockwell said: “They are still talking about this now.

“Experiences like this stay with them.”

She added that, due to its popularity, they are looking into doing a Christmas Remini-sing event later in the year.