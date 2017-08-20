go

Fair Close Remini-sing a big hit

Members of Fair Close are turned into Superstars

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

Fair Close Remini-sing a big hit

MEMBERS of Newbury’s Fair Close Centre were turned into superstars last Wednesday when they recorded an album of classic tunes and held a concert for their friends and family. 

The project was organised by Remini-sing and headed by Clare Lancaster, who spent the last four weeks with the members rehearsing seven songs, which took them all down memory lane.

They belted out a mixture of war-time hits and legendary pop songs.

The members – now transformed into The Fair Close Superstars – recorded the seven songs, which included classics such as Lambeth Walk, We’ll Meet Again  and Big Spender before taking part in a concert held at the Fair Close Centre.

Manager of the centre, Karen Ockwell, said: “It was a brilliant afternoon and all the staff joined in.

“There are a couple of members who struggle with mobility, but they were up and dancing as best they can.”     

The Remini-sing project is designed to prompt memories and start conversations.

Ms Ockwell said: “They are still talking about this now.

“Experiences like this stay with them.”

She added that, due to its popularity, they are looking into doing a Christmas Remini-sing event later in the year.  

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

LIVE: A-level results as they come in

LIVE: A-level results as they come in

'I did apprenticeship after my A-levels – not uni'

'I did apprenticeship after my A-levels – not uni'

Newbury mother saves her baby's life

Newbury mother saves her baby's life

Man jailed after police chase through Thatcham

Man jailed after police chase through Thatcham

Home

Fair Close Remini-sing a big hit
Home

Fair Close Remini-sing a big hit

Members of Fair Close are turned into Superstars

 
Home

Construction of new affordable homes in Newbury taking shape

Flats at Mabel Luke Place expected to be ready next year

 
Home

Councillors approve 157 home development for second time

 
Home

Memorial to mark the 30th anniversary of the Hungerford tragedy

 
News

Man jailed after police chase through Thatcham

4comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33