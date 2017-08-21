Riding school is forced to close temporarily

A MONTH after applying for planning permission for workers’ accommodation, the Pamber Green Riding School has had to temporarily close its doors due to staffing issues.

Owner of the riding school, Karen Cooper-Kirby, said she does plan to reopen once a new manager is in place.

She acknowledged that the timing of the closure was not ideal, as the school only applied for planning permission in June, but explained that, should permission be granted to build the three-bedroom accommodation on site, her sister intended to move in and help with the stable yard until a fully-qualified yard manager and instructor could be employed.

Mrs Cooper-Kirby said: “It’s a shame as the business is doing well and we have lots of clients.

“We have been very, very busy. I really need someone to stay on site to manage the yard with BHSAI training.”

Mrs Cooper-Kirby has been trying to manage the stables and the 40 horses on her own, but with three children and the summer holidays in full swing, it became too much.

“I was on the edge of a nervous breakdown and my family said I should take a break from it all,” she said.

“I’m not sure if we will re-open before the accommodation is built, or wait until the accommodation has been built and then re-open.

“There is a lot of work I want to carry out on the stables.

“It’s an ongoing project really.”