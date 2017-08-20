go

Construction of new affordable homes in Newbury taking shape

Flats at Mabel Luke Place expected to be ready next year

Aneesa Ahmed

AFTER more than three years in the planning, 16 new affordable flats in Newbury are being built.

The directors of Mabel Luke Trustee Ltd have confirmed that flats will be available for let to people from the Newbury and Greenham area by the beginning of April 2018.

The homes will be in a central location, at Mabel Luke Place in Mill Lane.

They replace the old almshouses at 11-17 Mill Lane and will make full use of the land Mabel Luke originally purchased in 1928.

There will be 12 two-bedroom and four one-bedroom flats built by Newbury-based Feltham Construction Ltd and designed by Kendall Kingscott architects in Bristol.

The original four properties were occupied by 11 local people, but the new flats will be able to house 44 when occupied to maximum capacity.

There will also be parking, garden/outdoor space and some storage available.

Once completed, they will be available to let via Homechoice West Berkshire and anyone who may be interested in the flats should consider applying from December 2017.

Residents of the original properties were offered the opportunity of returning.

To meet the cost of building the new properties, the Mabel Luke Charity has been able to secure several grants, including £420,000 from the Homes and Communities Agency and £278,000 from West Berkshire Council.

Chairman of the charity’s trustee company Bill Piner said: “We would also like to thank Englefield Trust who donated £5,000, Greenham Parish Council for £2,500 and Newbury Town Council have just given £2,000.

“Greenham Trust have provided match-funding of £125,000 via The Good Exchange and the balance will be made up from the charity’s reserves and a charity bank mortgage.”

West Berkshire Council’s executive member for housing, Hilary Cole (Con, Chieveley) said: “Mabel Luke Place will provide much-needed affordable homes and we are pleased that we have been able to support this valuable project.”

